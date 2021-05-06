President Biden to speak live from Lake Charles, tour NOLA water plant today

Watch the president’s remarks live in the video player above.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — U.S. President Joe Biden will be in Louisiana today as part of his Getting America Back on Track Tour, to promote his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

Biden will be speaking live from Lake Charles at around 1:25 p.m. and then moving to New Orleans.

The president is scheduled to arrive in Lake Charles at around 12:15 p.m. at Chennault International Airport before making remarks on the American Jobs Plan near the Calcasieu River Bridge at around 1:25 p.m.

At around 2:30 p.m., the president will depart Lake Charles for New Orleans, where he is scheduled to tour the Carrolton Water Plant at around 4:20 p.m.

Biden is leaning into the stagecraft of the presidency on Thursday by choosing to speak in the city of Lake Charles in front of a 70-year-old bridge that is 20 years past its designed lifespan.

The I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge opened in 1952 and currently carries over 80,000 daily crossings. As of its last inspection, the bridge is in “poor” condition. After decades of unmet promises, the state is moving forward with a bridge replacement project using a combination of state and federal funding and a public-private partnership financed through bridge tolls. Additional federal investment would help the state reduce tolls or advance unfunded project elements. A White House official said this bridge is an illustrative example of how existing funding programs are insufficient to meet our Nation’s infrastructure needs, and why we need the American Jobs Plan (AJP) to reverse this decline.

Even as Biden engages with Republicans in Washington, he is trying to sell their voters on the idea that higher corporate taxes can provide $115 billion for roads and bridges and hundreds of billions of dollars more to upgrade the electrical grid, make the water system safer, rebuild homes and jump-start the manufacturing of electric vehicles.

He’s proposing to pay for his plan by undoing the 2017 tax cuts signed into law by President Donald Trump and raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. Biden contends his programs would bolster the middle class and make the country stronger than tax cuts for big companies and CEOs.

Biden hinted at the theme when answering questions from reporters after a Wednesday speech at the White House that also emphasized his separate $1.8 trillion plan for education and children to be funded by higher taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

“What’s going to grow America more?” Biden said. “What’s going to help you and your security more? The super wealthy having to pay 3.9% less tax or having an entire generation of Americans having associate degrees?”

“Guess what,” he added. “It grows the economy. Benefits everybody. Hurts nobody.”

Republican lawmakers have doubled down on low taxes as a core pillar of their ideology and partisan identity. Several GOP senators favor spending $568 billion on infrastructure over five years, a small fraction of what the Democratic president has proposed — a sign of how difficult a deal might be.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said that Republicans would rather finance infrastructure through user fees such as tolls and gasoline taxes, though he declined to specify which fees he would back.

“We’re open to doing a roughly $600 billion package, which deals with what all of us agree is infrastructure and to talk about how to pay for that in any way other than reopening the 2017 tax reform bill,” McConnell said this week at the University of Louisville.

The Biden administration is banking that its message could play in Louisiana, which last backed a Democratic presidential candidate in 1996. Louisiana has been barraged by 30 extreme weather events over the past decade that caused $50 billion worth of damage. Biden is seeking $50 billion to make infrastructure better able to withstand storms, winds and flooding.

Hurricanes battered Lake Charles, a city of 78,000 residents, twice last year over the course of six weeks. Biden also plans to tour a water plant in New Orleans.

His infrastructure package received support in a newspaper editorial last week by Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, a Republican, and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a Democrat.

“The unfortunate truth is that our aging infrastructure and local government budgets cannot withstand the strain of increasingly frequent storms,” they wrote. “As mayors of great American cities in the South, we lie awake at night dreading each forecasted storm.”

There is general agreement among Democrats and Republicans in Washington about the need for infrastructure spending. But there are significant hurdles for Biden’s proposal to garner Republican backing.

Republicans want to define infrastructure more narrowly, concentrating on roads, bridges, airports, transit and broadband rather than renewable energy and access to caregivers. They object to undoing the 2017 tax cuts and imposing higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy.