President Biden approves Mississippi emergency declaration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — On Saturday, August 28, President Joe Biden declared an emergency exists in the State of Mississippi ahead of Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, August 29, and it will impact Mississippi.

The president ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Ida beginning on August 28, 2021, until further notice.

The order authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety.