President Biden approves disaster declaration for 5 parishes in Louisiana, including Lafayette

President Joe Biden speaks with the Interstate 10 Calcasieu River Bridge behind him, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(KLFY) President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Louisiana following the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred from May 17 to May 21, 2021.

According to a statement from The White House, Biden approved the disaster declaration on Wednesday.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the parishes of Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Lafayette.

Federal assistance for individuals can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster and is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named John E. Long as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated parishes can begin applying for assistance by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.