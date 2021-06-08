Preservation Hall set to reopen on date of 60th anniversary

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The iconic Preservation Hall will open its doors this Thursday.

The reopening marks a significant milestone in the music venue’s illustrious history.

June 10 also marks the Hall’s 60th anniversary.

The pandemic forced the Hall to close on March 14 of last year.

This has been the longest closure in Hall history.

The Hall is scheduled to open Thursday-Sunday each week, with limited-capacity shows at 5 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

According to venue officials, masks and temperature checks will be required before entering.

