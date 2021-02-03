Preservation Hall offers new free digital music education ‘Lessons’

NEW ORLEANS— The pandemic has robbed us of the ability to hear the masters of New Orleans music at Preservation Hall, and until now it also has taken away the ability of the Hall’s Foundation to pass the music on to newer generations.

A new digital effort called Preservation Hall Lessons is geared for the classroom to keep the music alive.

Master Clarinetist Louis Ford speaks at Preservation Hall (WGNO-TV)

Master Clarinetist Louis Ford said, “These lesson plans will benefit the teachers, and the kids. and hopefully have these kids on a path to help protect, preserve and perpetuate this music.”

In order to move the lessons to the digital space, the Preservation Hall Foundation brought in digital learning specialist JoDee Scissors of PaperPlanes ED.

“I was the person who just kinda help them articulate how to, or turn that knowledge create or turn that knowledge into lesson plans that could apply to K-12 educators and students,” said Scissors.

In turn, the program is also an opportunity that the musicians welcome.

“Anything possible to pick up our instruments and try to make some kind of relief from what’s going on so it helps out tremendously,” proclaimed Ford.

To use the lesson plan for teachers, students or parents log on to lessons.preshallfoundation.org