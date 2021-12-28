Preps for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve LIVE from New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Despite the spike in Omicron cases, the New Year’s Eve festivities in New Orleans are still a “go” included in that is the annual “Fleur De Lis” drop for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show LIVE from New Orleans.

THE LED Fleur de Lis and LED 2022 numbers arrived at Jax Brewery, where the set-up began for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve LIVE from New Orleans. Entertainer Billy Porter will host the festivities from a riverboat on the Mississippi River.

In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Billy Porter said, “The people down there are so welcoming, so loving, and ready for a party.”

A party that must be tamer because of the Omicron surge.

“We are still in the middle of a weird sort of party, but keep your masks on because Omicron is right next to you,” Porter said.

Eva Allen’s visiting from San Antonio, Texas. She’s fully vaccinated and boosted, and she’s still wearing her mask no matter what.

“I want to stay safe. I don’t want to get sick, and if I was sick, I wouldn’t want anyone else to get sick from me being sick,” she said.

As of now, the fireworks on the riverfront and New Year’s Eve celebrations with the Fleur de Lis drop are still on, but in a statement City leaders say, “Per our guidelines any large outdoor gathering of more than 500 individuals is subject to vaccine and test requirements and masks are strongly recommended to wear throughout the duration of event except when actively eating or drinking.

With this we asked visitors in the French Quarter what’s the reality of masking happening?

“I think it is realistic to ask people to wear masks, but it probably won’t happen after five cocktails,” Ana Altares said.

“I guess it is a 50/50 shot if they will follow it,” Jared Schaefer said.

These folks say despite fears, the show must go on.

“Overall people will enjoy the celebration and will come out anyway, if you feel ill, stay at home,” Schaefer said.

In addition to the fireworks on the Riverfront, there will be a fireworks show at 9 p.m. in New Orleans East at Joe Brown Park.