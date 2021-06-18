Preparing for stormy weather in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS– WGNO’s Kenny Lopez headed to Bay St. Louis to see how folks there are preparing for the risk of flooding and the severe weather.

Bay St. Louis is no stranger to severe weather with strong winds and the risk of flooding.

Signs of the storm can already be seen along the gulf coast where the rain is picking up, trees are blowing, and even the seagulls are having difficulty flying.

“Well we came to sit at the beach, get some sun, and get some rays and go swimming,” Mary Mouton said.

The weather is affecting Mary Mouton and her family’s beach day.

“Well it didn’t turn into what we expected it to turn into,” Mouton said.

Pastor Paul Burdick at Old Spanish Trail Baptist Church is preparing for the worst, but praying for the best.

“Filling up sand bags to put outside the church doors and getting ready for the storm,” he said.

He went on to say, “We are a couple of miles from the beach and it is wide open. There’s really nothing to stop it.”

Pastor Paul said in a storm, sandbagging isn’t the only thing you should do.

“Help others out. If there’s someone that can’t get sand bags or water or something, be kind to your neighbors and help them. I’m leaving a few sand bags for the next people who come here,” he said.