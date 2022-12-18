NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The stage was being set Sunday for the 2022 NOLA Christmas Fest.

Christmas Fest takes up 350,000 sq. ft. of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center for a family friendly festival.

From rides to music to food, there’s plenty to see and do to even make you feel like you’ve left the Big Easy.

“One of the biggest features is the Big Freezy,” Convention Center Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Event Planning Tim Hemphill said. “It’s the most popular thing because it’s very unique. It’s ice skating in New Orleans. We have snow coming down from the ceiling a couple of times while you’re on the ice.”

The Big Freezy also includes ice bocce and an ice slide.

Next to the ice skating rink is the Polar Pub where you can sit and enjoy a hot toddy. Adjacent to that is a market with several local vendors.

Catch the entire festival from the top of Vixen’s View ferris wheel or spin around on the Jolly Jingler.

“This is our kind of offer to the community as a great place to come and get familiar with the convention center and know what we do,” Hemphill said. “We could not do it without Coca Cola.”

Tickets must be purchased before the event which runs from Dec. 21-30.