Pregnant Louisiana woman killed during struggle over gun

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — A five months pregnant Louisiana woman was fatally shot while struggling over a gun with her boyfriend.

An Opelousas Police Department spokesman told news outlets that the woman was at her boyfriend’s house on Saturday night when she, her boyfriend, Maleke Guillory, and another woman got into an argument outside.

Police said the victim retrieved a handgun from the home, and it went off as Guillory tried to take it from her. The woman was struck in the shoulder area and taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Guillory was charged with negligent homicide. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.