NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Sewerage and Water Board lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for parts of New Orleans East and Gentilly.

After consulting with the Louisiana Department of Health, the SWB canceled the advisory for the area bounded by Republic Street from Broad Street to St. Bernard Avenue and the entire Oak Island subdivision.

Contractors are working to isolate the 50-inch water main to make complete repairs and restore water pressure. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 30.

The original cause of the advisory was due to a drop in water pressure following an emergency transmission repair on Tuesday, June 27.

Customers who have not used their water supply since the advisory began are encouraged to flush their plumbing for several minutes before continuing usage.

“SWBNO is committed to providing safe drinking water, and this precautionary boil water advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution to ensure the public’s safety,” said Sewerage and Water Board officials.

