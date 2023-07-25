ST. TAMMANAY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Part of western St. Tammany Parish is under a precautionary boil water advisory following a loss of water pressure on Tuesday, July 25.

St. Tammany Parish officials said that the advisory was issued for the Faubourg Coquille system after a contractor reportedly damaged a water main near LA 1085 and LA 21 while working, causing a loss of water pressure.

Due to the loss of water pressure, a boil water advisory has been issued for residents in the impacted areas. They said the advisory was issued in accordance with the Louisiana Department of Health regulations.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts