NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Parts of Gentilly and New Orleans East are under a precautionary boil water advisory due to low water pressure following an emergency transmission repair on Tuesday, June 27.

The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) along with the Louisiana Department of Health issued the advisory, which includes the areas of Republic Street from Broad Street to St. Bernard Avenue and the entire Oak Island Subdivision.

SWBNO officials said they issued the advisory due to water pressure in the area falling below 20 pounds per square inch following an emergency closure of a 50-inch water transmission that serves portions of Gentilly, New Orleans East and the Upper and Lower Ninth Wards.

Customers on Republic Street from Broad Street to St. Bernard Avenue are the only ones impacted as a result of the emergency repair at St. Bernard Avenue and Duels Street.

Officials said SWBNO crews are working to repair and restore the water pressure.

While the advisory is in effect, officials advise residents to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice.

