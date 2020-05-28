Precautionary Boil Water Advisory in St. Tammany neighborhood

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – On Thursday, May 28, the Abita Lakes Water System lost water pressure due to a valve failure that occurred at the well site.

Once service is restored, and out of an abundance of caution, all Tammany Utilities customers in Abita Lakes Subdivision will be under a Precautionary Boil Advisory in accordance with Louisiana Department of Health regulations.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Tammany Utilities. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

Tammany Utilities will rescind this boil advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health that additional water samples collected from the system have shown the water to be safe.

Customers affected by this advisory will be advised when it is rescinded by an automated phone call, signs placed throughout the subdivision, and notices on the Parish Government’s web and social media sites. If you have any questions, please call Tammany Utilities at (985) 276-6400.