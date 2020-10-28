Praying and preparing in St. Bernard Parish

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La – They are ready for Hurricane Zeta.

They are the 50,000 folks who call this part of Louisiana home.

They know they are in the bullseye of the hurricane.

They’re ready with an evacuation center at the civic center.

It’s set up in the ballroom for people from St. Bernard Parish.

Because the storm should be strong, but quick, the evacuayion center will ask folks there to leave by 8 am Thursday.

Parish President Guy McInniss says all pumps are working in case there is flooding.

But the expectation is for more wind than rain.

