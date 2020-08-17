Prairieville man dies after vehicle hits tree on LA Hwy 42

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Charles Fontenot, 71, of Prairieville is dead after losing control of a 2006 Toyota Camry on Sunday night.

The Louisiana State Police investigation into this deadly single-vehicle crash began around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 16.

Fontenot was driving on LA 42 West “when the Toyota ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree bordering the roadway,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Fontenot passed away at a hospital after suffering serious injuries in the crash.

Investigators did acquire a toxicology sample from Fontenot and results are forthcoming.