NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mardi Gras may be over, but you will not need to wait long for more parades. The Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade Club is hosting a practice parade in the French Quarter Friday at Noon.

In preparation for the parade on March 11, two floats and hundreds of club members will throw beads and flowers while making stops along the route.

The Practice parade starts at Noon on Decatur St. in front of Jackson Square and weaves throughout the French Quarter before ending back on Decatur St. in front of Ryan’s Irish Pub.

