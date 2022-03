NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Entergy customers who have lost power from the storm on March 30, 2022, should report it.

Entergy New Orleans notified customers on Twitter of the Entergy app and the number to call if an outage occurs.

Here are the 4 ways to report an outage:

Text OUT to 36778

Use the Free Entergy App

Call 800-9-OUTAGE