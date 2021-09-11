Power crews pay tribute to 9/11 heroes on their utility trucks

METAIRIE (WGNO)— In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida there are still power crews from all over the nation helping to restore power to our area.

Today on the commemoration of September 11th— Agostino Utilities based out of Pennsylvania are paying a special tribute to those heroes of 9/11.

They put American flags on their utility trucks and say they did it as a way to share their love, support, and as a reminder that we should never forget what happened that day.

“All of our linemen here are patriotic people. We wanted to take time out to pay tribute to all the victims and first responders of 20 years ago. Some of us lost friends who were firemen who ran into the World Trade Center. It is still hurtful to us, Albert Augustine of Agostino Utilities said.

The trucks with the flags hanging from them were stationed in the parking lot of Lakeside Mall in Metairie.