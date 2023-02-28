METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It’s a parade known for throwing items you can eat.

Potatoes, carrots, cabbages – even lemons and limes are typically tossed out at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Metairie.

But, after reports of injuries, as well as broken car and business windows along the route the captain had to make some changes.

“Every year a day after the parade I get calls we get calls and nine out of ten times it’s people got hit with a potato,” said Captain Dan Civello.

This year potatoes, lemons and limes will be off-limits. The captain says it’s not just a safety issue, but a money issue as well.

“If they file an insurance claim our insurance premium goes up and we have preached over the years just toss it out but it’s gotten worse over the years with the throwing,” said the captain.

Vicky Patania and her husband own The Galley Seafood on Metairie Road. She says the day of the parade is typically a big business day and believes that will still hold true even with the changes.

“They’re still coming out,” said Patania. “St. Patrick’s Day, to me, is more fun than Mardi Gras.”

For some parade-goers like Kevin Preau, it’s not a big deal. For others, they want the parade to stay as it was.

“They should keep up tradition but it is what it is times are changing,” said Don Johnson.

Carrots, moon pies, beads and Lucky Charms will still be thrown. Cabbages will be handed out.

The parade is scheduled for Sunday, March 12th at noon beginning at Rummel High School and ending along the train tracks on Metairie Road.

