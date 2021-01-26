Postponed Nicholls WBB game against HBU has been rescheduled

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference has announced rescheduled dates and times for three women’s basketball conference matchups.

Houston Baptist’s game at home against Nicholls, originally scheduled for Feb. 24, has been moved up and will now be played Saturday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m. The Huskies’ game on the road against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, originally slated for Jan. 30, will now be played Monday, March 1, at 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s game at Sam Houston, originally scheduled for Jan. 27, will now be played Monday, Feb. 8, at noon.

Rescheduled Games

Saturday, Jan. 30               Nicholls at Houston Baptist – 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 8                 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Sam Houston – 12 p.m.

Monday, March 1             Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – 7 p.m.

{Courtesy: Press Release from the Southland Conference}

