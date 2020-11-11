Santas will not run in 2020. New Orleans Running of the Santas postponed until 2021.

NEW ORLEANS – Another New Orleans tradition has been negatively effected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual “Running of the Santas” scheduled for Saturday, December 12, 2020 has been postponed until Saturday, December 11, 2021.

The annual “fun run” was set for its 10th annual extravaganza before event organizers decided to postpone out of safety and caution due to the ongoing COVID crisis.



Every year, the event is one of New Orleans’ most vibrant holiday tradition and calls for participants to dress up in their most creative Christmas attire for a chance to win the treasured “Best Holiday Costume” award.

Event organizers were expecting more than 4,000 costumed participants this year donned as Santa, Mrs. Claus, Scrooge, Rudolph, Jingle Bells, Jack Frost, Old Man Winter and so many more.

Last year’s “Running of the Santas” attracted more than 3,000 revelers from across the Gulf Coast to the streets of downtown New Orleans to participate in this unique Christmastime merrymaking.



A portion of the events proceeds were planned to be donated to the That Others May Live Foundation, and donations can still be made online.

The foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2002. The foundation provides scholarships, family counseling, and aid to surviving children of United States Air Force (USAF) Rescue Heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice during a rescue mission. The goal of the program is to ensure that every child of a fallen personnel recovery service member receives an opportunity for success.