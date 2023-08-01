NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A program for new mothers in Orleans Parish will launch later this year.

The Family Cares New Orleans program is free, and it will send a nurse to a new mother’s home to make sure she and her baby are healthy.

The New Orleans Health Department, alongside their partners Ochsner Health and Touro Infirmary, announced the launch of the new program on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The heath department’s director, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, called the program a huge win for newborns, their families and the community as they address critical gaps in infant and maternal health.

Avegno discussed startling statistics relating to maternal and infant mortality in the state and in New Orleans.

“Women in Louisiana die in pregnancy or the immediate postpartum period at alarming rates,” Avegno explained. “That’s over 100 per 100,000 deaths. That is a rate that so far exceeds most developed countries. It’s almost unfathomable.”

Because data shows Black mothers and infants have even worse outcomes, one new mom says it was difficult not to think about that as she prepared to give birth.

“Taking all of those disproportionalities, as a Black woman in New Orleans, and what that would look like during postpartum and just delivering my twins, it was startling,” the local mother said. “I was really afraid.”

Experts say intervention is critical during the postpartum period.

“The nurse comes in [during the at-home visit] and does a comprehensive visit and then identifies where resources or maybe another visit or two might be needed and helps the parent on their journey to better connect with their infant,” Avegno said.

The program will benefit all new moms, especially those in low-income communities with few resources.

“It would be imperative for them to have the support just to know that they and their babies will be okay,” the new mother said.

Family Connects New Orleans is expected to launch in the fall. To get enrolled, consult with your physician.

