BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) With a petition this weekend, Louisiana lawmakers are proceeding to their second special session of the year.
When the legislature closed the year’s first special session in June, the idea was it would return this fall to decide how to allocate a second federal stimulus, and that second stimulus is still unclear.
This session will tackle matters regarding replenishing the unemployment trust fund without tax hikes and Hurricane Laura relief.
This session would start a week on September 28 and will last approximately 30 days.
As of this publishing of the article, no special session has been announced.
LATEST POSTS:
- Man accused of trying to kidnap 2-year-old from car backing out of California parking spot
- Possible special session? Lawmakers want to discuss unemployment & Hurricane Laura relief
- VIDEO: Thousands of starfish wash up on Navarre Beach after Hurricane Sally
- Gov. Edwards, ‘Louisiana to implement new federal guidance for nursing home visitation’
- Body found in trunk of burning car near Florida golf course, police say