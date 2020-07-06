Positive COVID-19 test kills TBT title hopes for Eberlein Drive

COLUMBUS, Oh. – TBT officials announced late Sunday night that Eberlein Drive had a player test positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to withdraw from the 2020 TBT field.

We are devastated by the news that we can no longer compete, but we understand. We can report that the player who tested positive is asymptomatic and feeling well. We appreciate all @thetournament has done to keep everyone safe. We will be back in 2021 #LetsDrive https://t.co/adnkXpl1Bn — Eberlein Drive (@EberleinDrive) July 6, 2020

Former LSU standouts, Tim Quarterman and Emmitt Williams were a part of that Eberlein Drive team.

Still no word on which Eberlein Drive player tested positive, but according to the team, that player is “asymptomatic and feeling well.”

As a result of Eberlein’s Drive’s removal from the tournament field, Brotherly Love, the team they were scheduled to play tonight on ESPN will advance to the next round.

Since the tournament’s start on July 4th, there have been over 1,800 COVID-19 tests administered to players, coaches and support staff.