ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for parts of St. Tammany Parish near Slidell following a drop in water pressure.

St. Tammany Parish officials said the advisory was issued on Saturday, July 29, for the entire Meadow Lake Water System after an electrical issue at the water well caused a drop in water pressure.

They said the advisory was issued in accordance with the Louisiana Department of Health regulations.

