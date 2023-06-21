PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A drinking water advisory has been issued for some residents in Plaquemines Parish due to high sodium and chloride levels.

Plaquemines Parish officials said the rise in sodium and chloride levels comes from a saltwater wedge moving up the Mississippi River.

The advisory was issued for the Empire Bridge to Venice areas on Wednesday, June 21.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) considers chloride a secondary contaminate, meaning it is not endangering, but could impact the taste, smell and color of the water.

The maximum contaminate level for chloride is 250 milligrams per liter, and the drinking water in Plaquemine’s Parish exceeded that level, according to Plaquemines Parish officials.

The EPA does not consider sodium to be a primary or secondary contaminant but warns people on low-sodium diets to take caution.

The Louisiana Department of Health and Plaquemines Parish officials are working to resolve this issue.

The Plaquemines Parish government is offering water and ice pick-up at the Boothville-Venice and Buras fire stations and limiting water to two cases per household.

