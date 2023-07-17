NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Through the Clean Truck Replacement Incentive Program, the Port of New Orleans was able to replace its 100th and 101st trucks over the Fourth of July weekend.

Port NOLA launched the Clan TRIP in 2016 and has since replaced 101 short-haul drayage trucks with vehicles with cleaner burning engines that reduce fine particulate emissions by 96%.

Replacing the truck is said to be the equivalent of taking more than 116,000 cars off the road.

“The ongoing success of the award-winning Clean TRIP initiative highlights the Port of New Orleans’ deep commitment to greening the supply chain,” said Port NOLA President and CEO and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Commission Brandy D. Christian.

The program offers cost incentives from 50% to a maximum of $35,000 for the voluntary replacement of the trucks that services Port NOLA’s three-parish jurisdiction of Orleans Parish, Jefferson Parish and St. Bernard Parish.

“As the shipping industry, in general, prioritizes sustainability, Port NOLA and our private partners are staying ahead of the curve by investing in greater sustainability at the second container terminal project in St. Bernard Parish, the Louisiana International Terminal,” said Christian.

The funding for the Clean TRIP initiative was made possible by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

The Louisiana International Terminal in Violet, through its incorporation of green technologies, will make for shore power that will allow vessels to plug in at the dock and not run diesel engines.

The electrified fleet will cut emissions by more than 98%. The new terminal will also be equipped to move containers via water rather than by road.

Current container on-barge service has reduced more than 11,000 short tons of carbon dioxide emissions and saved 1 million gallons of diesel fuel.

The Port of New Orleans will continue to accept applications for truck replacements, while funding is available. Applicants must own a drayage truck for eligibility.

