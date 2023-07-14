NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hold on to your car’s alignment. In this parody of the classic children’s book, “Goodnight Moon,” comes the fun-filled book, “Goodnight Pothole,” in which it takes readers on the New Orleans streets, scattered with orange cones, blown out tires, downed wires and many more obstacles.

“Goodnight Pothole” is written and illustrated by Shannon Kelly Atwater. Atwater came to New Orleans in 2005 to attend Loyola University where she got her degree in visual arts. After college, she sold her art on the fences of Jackson Square and eventually opened up a gallery space in the French Quarter.

Atwater is also the author and illustrator of “Alligators Don’t Like Flowers,” a children’s book published by Pelican that shows how our differences make us special.

“Goodnight Pothole” can be found at local book stores.

