NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— This extreme heat sure is a drag, so why don’t you uplift you spirits by heading to New Orleans’ second oldest restaurant, Tujague’s for a fun drag brunch with New Orleans icon Poppy Tooker.

The drag brunch includes Poppy and her fabulous friends singing and dancing while you enjoy a three-course brunch made by Chef Gus Martin and bottomless mimosas.

Poppy says this Sunday there will be drag queens that will be featured on a TV show that is currently filming in New Orleans.

The menu includes a first course of Gumbo Ya Ya, for the second course you get a choice of Duck and Chorizo Hash or BBQ Shrimp and Grits, and then your third course for dessert is Bread Pudding.

$70 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Poppy Tooker’s Drag Brunch take splace at Tujague’s at 429 Decatur Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, this Sunday June 26th.

If you are interested in joining the fun, call 504-525-8676, or click HERE.