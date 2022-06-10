NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Popeyes is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and to do so they will be celebrating with throwback prices.

Popeyes digital only anniversary deal comes with 2 pieces of its signature bone-in-chicken for 59 cents with a $5 minimum purchase when you make a mobile order pay through the Popeyes App or on Popeyes.com. This price matches how much the chicken cost back when Popeyes first opened in 1972.

This special deal will be offered on June 12th through June 19th.

Popeyes was founded in 1972 by Al Copeland in New Orleans and since opening it has offered its signature fried chicken and southern sides showcasing Louisiana roots and Cajun flavors.

