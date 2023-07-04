NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Because of the heat, the New Orleans Recreation Department opened several pools that would normally be closed on the 4th of July—giving folks a chance to cool off.

The five pools that were open today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. were Federal City, Rosenwald, Pradat, Sanchez and Lyons.

No heat stroke here, just swim strokes, and for these families, they hope city pools will continue to be open on the 4th of July.

Antoinette Hart said, “Instead of swimming in Lake Pontchartrain we have a clean pool to swim in, so that’s a great thing.”

For Bryan Ayres and his son, it’s a real treat this holiday to be able to swim in their neighborhood at Lyons pool.

“We are lucky to be just down the street. It is an amazing pool, the size is unbelievable actually,” Ayres said.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts