PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — The Swamplight Theatre is proud to present TRACERS. This play follows the lives of a group of soldiers as they move from basic training to the battlefield during the Vietnam War.

The timing of the play lines up with the Memorial Day holiday, which is May 30.

According to The Kay Butler Performing Arts Project, “This Production is in honor and memory of the 59,000 men and women who were lost during the Vietnam War. And all the people who have been affected by it since.”

TRACERS features mature content and language and uses simulated gunfire, stage fog, and strobe effects. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tickets are on sale now for $25. The play will be shown on the following six dates:

Friday, May 20

Saturday, May 21

Sunday, May 22

Friday, May 27

Saturday, May 28

Sunday, May 29

Swamplight Theatre is happy to offer a military discount with proof of service.

