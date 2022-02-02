PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) – Ponchatoula’s Jacoby Mathews is headed to College Station.

Mathews chose the Aggies over LSU and Florida on 2022 National Signing Day.

The five-star safety decommitted from LSU in July, calling Texas A&M a “better fit.”

“It was crazy because all three schools did a great job of recruiting me,” said Mathews. “I just had to sit back and think about depth chart and whoever would develop me more.”

Mathews high school coach Hank Tierney says he will make an immediate impact at the next level.

“Getting a really good athlete who will be able to play right away,” said Tierney. “Great football IQ. Every quality you need to be a great college football player, he has.”

Tierney discusses Mathews on National Signing Day in the interview below:

This season, Mathews helped Ponchatoula to an undefeated regular season and Class 5A state championship appearance playing both safety and quarterback.