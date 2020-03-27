Police: Toddler, 3 others killed after car crashes into home

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a house, killing himself and three other people, including a 2-year-old boy.

Baton Rouge police say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say 28-year-old Jamarcus Harris was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle, striking a tree and a chain-link fence before colliding with a home.

Police say Harris and 2-year-old Jamarcus Brown Jr. were both taken to a hospital, where they later died. A third passenger, 22-year-old Destiny Nelson, died at the scene.

Police say a man inside the house, 56-year-old Patrick Dunn, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.