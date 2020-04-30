Police: Teacher accused of indecent behavior with student

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say a male middle school teacher is accused of sending inappropriate text messages to at least one female student.

Opelousas police said in a news release that 57-year-old Toranzo Arvie was arrested Tuesday and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile.

News outlets report he’s a teacher at Opelousas Junior High School. Police say a parent noticed the text messages and contacted authorities.

The superintendent says the alleged contact was unrelated to school work. Arvie has been booked into jail. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could speak for him.