Police searching for 3 escaped inmates from Morehouse Parish

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Law enforcement agencies in Northeast Louisiana are on the hunt for three Morehouse Parish escapees on Monday.

According to the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office (MPSO), three inmates at the Morehouse Parish Jail overpowered corrections officers and escaped at 3:30 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Law enforcement officers are searching for these three men:

Westly Freeman, 20, of West Carroll Parish. Freeman is described as standing 6′ and weighing 180 lbs.

Westly Freeman

Decorian Hill, 23, of West Carroll Parish. Hill is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 133 lbs.

Decorian HIll

Tylan Turner, 18. Turner is described as standing 5’8″ and weighing 127 lbs.

Tylan Turner

All three men should be considered dangerous according to MPSO. If you seen any of these three men, call 911.