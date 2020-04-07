Police: Man accused of shooting officer arrested in standoff

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man accused of shooting a police officer has been arrested after an hourslong standoff at an apartment complex.

Sixty-five-year-old William Torrans was charged Monday with first-degree attempted murder.

Shreveport police said authorities responded to a call about gunfire at an apartment complex before noon. Police said groundskeepers were cutting grass there when 65-year-old Torrans became agitated and fired at least one shot toward them.

Police said Torrans shot the responding officer. The officer was hospitalized and was expected to recover.

Police said Torrans was forcibly taken into custody to end the standoff. It’s unclear whether Torrans had an attorney.