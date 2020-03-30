Police: Louisiana couple accused of abducting man from hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana couple accused of abducting a man from a hotel has been charged with aggravated kidnapping.

News outlets report Shreveport police took Wilbert Vanzant and Kayla Owen into custody around 4 a.m. Sunday.

The department said in a statement that 36-year-old Stephen Hatcher told authorities he was tied up, beaten and forced to withdraw money from an ATM.

Police said Hatcher escaped and reported the kidnapping to deputies in DeSoto Parish. News outlets report the 29-year-olds were booked into the Shreveport City Jail, and more charges could be filed.