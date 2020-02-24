Police looking for inmate who escaped Orleans Parish jail

NEW ORLEANS – An inmate assigned to kitchen duty escaped from custody and fled the Orleans Parish jail early this morning.



The inmate, 49-year-old Clement Leach, was being transferred from his living unit in the Temporary Detention Center to the kitchen around 2 a.m. on February 24 when he escaped, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.



Leach was awaiting trial on simple burglary charges. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.



Any member of the public with any information about Leach’s whereabouts should contact the OPSO at (504) 202-9339 and dial 911.

