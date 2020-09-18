Police looking for ‘dangerous felon’ after Slidell teen shoots himself in the knee

SLIDELL – Police in St. Tammany Parish are searching for a man wanted after his teen cousin shot himself in the knee.

The boy was living with his cousin, Dane Williams, in the Rocket Ranch Trailer Park when he shot himself in the knee around 1:30 a.m. on September 17, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Dane Williams, who is on probation, has multiple prior convictions in Louisiana and in other states for charges including, accessory after the fact to attempted second degree murder.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to contact police immediately.

The teen’s mother, Kimberly Taylor, lives next door to Williams. Officials say she was arrested for allowing her son to live with a “dangerous felon.”