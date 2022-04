GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — The Gretna Police Department was joined by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in an investigation into a shooting in the 800 block of Cook Street on Wednesday afternoon.

WGNO’s Kylee Bond captured footage from the crime scene just before 7 p.m.

There is no further information available at this time.

GPD working a shooting in Gretna… pic.twitter.com/MIexQrNXrJ — WGNO-TV (ABC) New Orleans (@WGNOtv) April 6, 2022