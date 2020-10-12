Police: Boy, 11, steals school bus and leads police on chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — News outlets say an 11-year-old boy stole a school bus Sunday morning and lead Louisiana officers on a chase before crashing into a tree.

Police spokesperson Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. says the boy took the bus from the parking lot of the Progress Head Start Center.

The boy crashed into three vehicles and lead multiple police officers on a chase before crashing.

Reports say the young boy was arrested and charged with theft of a vehicle, aggravated flight, three counts of damage to property and one count of aggravated assault.