Police: Arrest made after fatal crash into Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana arrested a suspect accused of causing a vehicle to crash into a home, killing a man.

Baton Rouge police say 23-year-old Jermaine Applewhite was booked into jail Tuesday.

News outlets report he’s accused of crashing his car into an SUV that was parked outside a home early Saturday morning.

The collision caused the SUV to crash into the bedroom of 69-year-old Jaime Antonio Pineda. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Applewhite faces negligent homicide and other charges. It was unclear whether he had an attorney to speak for him.