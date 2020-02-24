Police: 2 innocent bystanders wounded in triple shooting

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — Two innocent bystanders are among the three people that police say were shot at a restaurant in Louisiana.

Opelousas police say the shooting happened early Sunday at an after-hours restaurant known as “The Back”. News outlets report all three people were taken to a hospital for treatment. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The police chief tells KLFY-TV that one of the victims was the intended target while the other two were innocent bystanders. The chief says officers have interviewed witnesses.

No suspects or arrests have been announced.