Police: 2 innocent bystanders wounded in triple shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — Two innocent bystanders are among the three people that police say were shot at a restaurant in Louisiana.

Opelousas police say the shooting happened early Sunday at an after-hours restaurant known as “The Back”. News outlets report all three people were taken to a hospital for treatment. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The police chief tells KLFY-TV that one of the victims was the intended target while the other two were innocent bystanders. The chief says officers have interviewed witnesses.

No suspects or arrests have been announced.

