Police: 18-year-old Shreveport man arrested after Arizona professor fatally bludgeoned during robbery

This undated mugshot provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Phoenix shows 18-year-old Javian Ezell of Shreveport, Louisiana. Authorities say he and another teen have been arrested in the killing of an Arizona State University professor whose body was found in a landfill earlier this month. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via The AP)

This undated mugshot provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Phoenix shows 18-year-old Gabrielle Austin of Shreveport, Louisiana. Authorities say she and another teen have been arrested in the killing of an Arizona State University professor whose body was found in a landfill earlier this month. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via The AP)

PHOENIX (AP) — Court records say two people charged with murder in the death of an Arizona State University professor told investigators they lured him into the desert under the expectation that he would pay money for sex.

Investigators say Javian Ezell and Gabrielle Austin instead planned to rob Jun Seok Chae. Ezell is accused of striking Chae in the head with a hammer on March 25 during a struggle after Chae refused to hand over money.

Investigators declined to say whether Chae was in fact lured into the desert over the prospect of sex. Ezell’s attorney, Brian Borrelli, declined to comment.

Austin’s attorney, Samuel Doak, didn’t return a call seeking comment.