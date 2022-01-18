‘Poker Run’ is on the road with movie stars from New Orleans

From Hollywood South and John Schneider Studios

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s a movie rolling down the road.

With five friends.

One hand of poker.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood calculates, $2.5 million.

That’s the prize one of these crazy characters will win.

It’s called Poker Run.

It’s the movie made at John Schneider Studios in Louisiana.

From the heart of New Orleans, actor Dane Rhodes heads up the road to John Schneider’s corner of Hollywood South, up the road, halfway between New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

That’s where Dukes of Hazzard TV star John Schneider, you remember him as Bo Duke in the TV show.

Well, John is an actor, writer, and director in his feature film, Poker Run.

Another New Orleans actor appears in the film.

He’s Michael Sullivan.

He and Dane Rodes play father and son, Tiny and Timmy.

It’s a hometown motion picture that’s causing a commotion.

Wheeling and dealing.

And coming soon to a big screen or maybe it’s a little screen.

Near you.