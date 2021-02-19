Plumbers say it’s not too late to protect your pipes from February freeze

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge Parish is under a hard freeze warning Thursday night and that could do a number on your pipes.

Experts said if you haven’t done anything to protect your pipes by now, it’s still not too late.

“This is probably one of the worst that we’ve seen in many years,” said Jay Payne, Owner of Central Plumbing Company.

Payne said he has seen it all. With our freezing temperatures, plumbing companies like his across the area are busy trying to fix burst pipes. Payne said the calls started Tuesday morning and he believes they will continue.

“The temperatures have stayed at or below freezing for 2 to 3 days here. So, I believe that those numbers are going to continue. The freeze breaks will go up because of that,” said Payne.

Payne suggested letting your faucets drip and cover your pipes. These are steps you can take now to make sure your home is ready for another round of the February freeze.

“It’s not too late. If you haven’t had a freeze break yet and you haven’t done anything, consiuder yourself lucky. This is your chance, these next two nights, you’re still suspect to freeze breaks,” explained Payne.

LATEST POSTS