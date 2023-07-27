Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

KENNER (WGNO) — Five plumbers are set to receive over $57,000 in back wages following an investigation into a Kenner employer.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, its Wage and Hour Division found that AHG Services failed to pay five employees the correct wage and failed to provide bona fide fringe benefits sufficient to satisfy its health and welfare obligations.

The department recovered $57,590 in back wages for the employees after its review of contracts on a federally funded construction project.

The DOL reports the employer violated the Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act and the Davis Bacon and Related Acts.

“Employers are legally obligated to pay the proper wage for each classification of work performed on the contract, and that includes ensuring certain health and welfare credits claimed by the employer are legitimate,” said Wage Hour District Director Troy Mouton in New Orleans.

