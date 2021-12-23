Planning to recycle your Christmas tree? Here are the JP guidelines.

JEFFERSON, La. – The trees will be recycled in an effort to fight coastal erosion, which protects Jefferson Parish’s unique ecosystem including wildlife and wetlands.

Residents in Unincorporated Jefferson Parish and the Town of Jean Lafitte should place trees curbside on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 5. Christmas trees will be collected curbside on Thursday, Jan. 6, Friday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 8.

Trees must meet the following guidelines in order to be recycled:

No flocked trees

No artificial trees

No painted trees

No lights, garland, tinsel, ornaments, tree stands and plastic bags.

For more information, please contact the Jefferson Parish Department of Coastal Management at 504-736-6719, email JPCoastalZone@JeffParish.net or visit www.JeffParish.net/Coastal.