PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans serves Veterans every day

Veterans Voices: Vets become baristas across the USA

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s the coffee that comes from New Orleans.

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans.

It’s roasted right here.

Every sip since 1978.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is committed to every cup.

And committed to every United States Veteran.

To find out more about what PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is doing to help veterans, just click right here, please.

PJ’s Chief Development Office David Mesa is a Veteran.

He was a Marine for eight years.

Now he’s on active duty at PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans.

Bill Wood asks David Mesa, “how do you connect coffee to Veterans?”

David says, “I wasn’t an avid coffee drinker, but the Marine Corps converted me and introduced me to the love of coffee.”

And it is love.

And when it’s PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, David Mesa wants you to know, “it’s even better.”

PJ’s enlisted.

Signing up to serve discount deals for Veterans who decide to open their own PJ’s locations across the country.

And every year, PJ’s picks up the tab for a free franchise license for a Veteran about to take a tour as a barista.

One of them is Angela Harmon.

She’s an Air Force Veteran now coming in for a landing at her very own PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans location in Colorado.

Why does PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans do this?

David Mesa knows.

“We created this program most importantly because we knew we could give back to those individuals and also, servicemen and women make great franchisees,” David says.

Coffee is more than a brew.

Rich.

Robust.

And at PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, it’s red, white, and blue.